SEC contenders Kentucky at Ole Miss at high noon, Georgia and Alabama travel for statement games
ATHENS — Kentucky and Ole Miss meet in what’s arguably the league’s premier matchup of the weekend.
The No. 7-ranked Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels are two of the SEC’s remaining unbeaten teams through four games and have league contention, long win streaks and future Top 10 rankings on the line
Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite in the first meeting between these teams with both ranked since 1958. The game is at noon and will be on ESPN.
The Rebels have won 12 straight at home and are off to their first 4-0 start since 2015, leading the SEC and fourth in the nation with 280.8 yards per game rushing.
“They have powerful runners with an offensive line that is doing a good job working together, and then you add in the tempo, and you add in the deception,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
“It puts a lot of stress on you. You have to be clean, you have to execute, and you have to win some one on ones,” he said. “The way they put you in space with the run game and pass game you have to make some plays.
“The only people that stopped them this year is themselves, so we have to step up and be disciplined and precise.”
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriquez, the SEC’s leading returning rusher, will make his debut after a four-game suspension.
Wildcats’ QB Will Levis is first in the SEC in passing yards per completion (15) and third in pass efficiency.
The Maroon Bulldogs bounced back from a tough 31-16 loss at LSU to defeat Bowling Green 45-14 and are primed for this home victory.
The pick: Mississippi State 27, Texas A&M 21
LSU -8 at Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN)
Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals are getting a feel for one another, winners of three straight headed to The Plains for this night game.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is on the hottest of seats, with his job rumored to be in jeopardy each time his Tigers take the field.
The pick: LSU 24, Auburn 17
Eastern Washington at Florida -30 (Sunday noon, ESPN+)
This is a game that was originally scheduled for 2020 by former Gators AD Jeremy Foley, with a nod to then-coach Jim McElwain, but Billy Napier will take the much-needed easy victory.
The Gators moved the game back to Sunday last week on account of the travel and family complications related to Hurricane Ian.
The pick: Florida 45, Eastern Washington 10
Last week: 10-0, 6-4 vs. spread
Season: 30-8 straight up, 17-20 vs. spread