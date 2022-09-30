SEC contenders Kentucky at Ole Miss at high noon, Georgia and Alabama travel for statement games

ATHENS — Kentucky and Ole Miss meet in what’s arguably the league’s premier matchup of the weekend. The No. 7-ranked Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels are two of the SEC’s remaining unbeaten teams through four games and have league contention, long win streaks and future Top 10 rankings on the line Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite in the first meeting between these teams with both ranked since 1958. The game is at noon and will be on ESPN.

The Rebels have won 12 straight at home and are off to their first 4-0 start since 2015, leading the SEC and fourth in the nation with 280.8 yards per game rushing. “They have powerful runners with an offensive line that is doing a good job working together, and then you add in the tempo, and you add in the deception,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “It puts a lot of stress on you. You have to be clean, you have to execute, and you have to win some one on ones,” he said. “The way they put you in space with the run game and pass game you have to make some plays.

“The only people that stopped them this year is themselves, so we have to step up and be disciplined and precise.” Kentucky running back Chris Rodriquez, the SEC’s leading returning rusher, will make his debut after a four-game suspension. Wildcats’ QB Will Levis is first in the SEC in passing yards per completion (15) and third in pass efficiency.