ATHENS — Peyton Manning fired a warning shot last night from Omaha after Tennessee captured the College World Series.

“What Danny White (athletic director) has done has been exceptional … I’m telling you this is not the last (title), right,” said Manning, who watched the Vols beat Texas A&M in the third and decisive game of the CWS.

“Tennessee is coming in all sports.”

Georgia, under the direction of fourth-year athletic director Josh Brooks, is dug in and ready to compete against what may be its fastest-rising border-state rival.

The UGA athletic department ranked fifth in the nation in revenue ($203.1 million) last season and is on the verge of making much more with the addition of public alcohol sales and premium midfield club level seating at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee has long been one of Georgia’s chief rivals because of its relative close proximity and recruiting strategies.

The Big Orange recruits Atlanta and the state of Georgia particularly hard.

Tennessee’s most recent national title football team (1998) was filled with key players from the state of Georgia, such as former Peach State high school stars Jamal Lewis, Casey Coleman, Deon Grant, Steve Johnson and Fred White

Phillip Fulmer once said Tennessee considers Atlanta in-state recruiting, pointing out the Vols’ campus is much closer to Knoxville (213 miles) than Memphis (391 miles).

Danny White — brother of Georgia basketball coach Mike White — has added momentum by helping to guide Tennessee to four men’s and four women’s SEC team championships in his four seasons at the helm.

White hired football coach Josh Heupel, whose 20 wins over the past two seasons represent the most in a two-year stretch since the 2003-04 Vols.

Heupel is the only SEC coach other than Kirby Smart to lead his team to a No. 1 ranking in the CFP standings over the past two seasons.

In addition to hiring Heupel, White has negotiated to keep future hall-of-fame coach Rick Barnes on staff, along with recently crowned CWS championship coach Tony Vitello.

First-year Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson, it’s worth noting, scouted UT so well that the Bulldogs became the first team in history to run-rule the Vols’ baseball program (16-2) in the first game of a three-game series played in Knoxville last spring.

RELATED: How Georgia baseball made history in Knoxville

It’s a win Bulldogs’ fans surely relished, as it’s a qualifier to a Tennessee national championship baseball season that had Manning beaming with pride.

“Special night,” Manning said, “but this is the first of several to come.”

The Vols athletics budget has swelled under White, to the extent Tennessee has a $337 million renovation planned for Neyland Stadium and a $95.8 million plan for its Lindsey Nelson baseball stadium.

“Our whole school is doing so good,” Manning said in the televised interview. “All our sports are doing good.”

Tennessee has won the past three SEC All-Sports titles, including the most recent overall (2023-24) per the USA Today Network:

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Kentucky

10. South Carolina

11. Mississippi State

12. Vanderbilt

13. Ole Miss

14. Missouri

Georgia, while fourth overall, was seventh in the SEC in men’s sports and sixth in women’s sports.

Brooks has been vocal about his commitment for UGA to compete for titles in all sports and rank high in the Learfield Director’s Cup, which is a national ranking of programs’ overall athletic success.

Texas, which has officially joined the SEC and will compete in the league this season, was tops in the nation in the Director’s Cup standings.

Tennessee finished No. 3, tops among current SEC members, with Florida No. 4, Alabama No. 8, Texas A&M No. 12, LSU No. 14 and Georgia No. 17.