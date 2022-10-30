Dawgnation Logo
Tennessee stays red-hot with 44-6 win over Kentucky on collision course with Georgia

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Tennessee remained the hottest team in college football with its 44-6 blowout victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday night in Knoxville.

The Vols improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in SEC play heading into their showdown with Georgia (8-0, 5-0) at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

ESPN announced that its popular College GameDay set will be in Athens next week after an earlier announcement that SEC Nation will be on the UGA Campus.

It’s anybody’s guess how the polls will shake out, but it seems likely Georgia will maintain the No. 1 spot in the media and coaches poll on Sunday, while the Vols could be No. 1 in the first released CFP rankings released at 7 p.m. own Tuesday night.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was an efficient 19-of-25 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Kentucky, in addition to rushing for 23 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Wildcats’ quarterback Will Levis, meanwhile, did not put up the kind of numbers one might expect from a player once projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.

Levis was 16-of-27 passing for 96 yards and was intercepted three times as the Wildcats struggled to get their run game going.

Tennessee shut out Kentucky over the final three quarters, turning what was a 7-6 game into a route.

Vols coach Josh Heupel told media he embraces matchups like the one coming at Georgia next Saturday.

“I want us to enjoy this one tonight, enjoy wins, enjoy the journey,” Heupel said. “Then obviously we’ve got to go play a really good football team, (and) we’ll be excited about that.

“That’s why you come to Tennessee, for games like that one.”

