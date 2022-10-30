College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for massive Georgia football-Tennessee clash

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • Michigan State
    7
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    29
  • Baylor
    45
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Texas Tech
    17
    (15) Ole Miss
    31
    4th QTR
    1:25
    Texas A&M
    28
    Pittsburgh
    24
    4th QTR
    10:46
    (21) North Carolina
    35
    Middle Tennessee
    10
    3rd QTR
    10:51
    UTEP
    10
  • San Diego State
    7
    1st QTR
    2:13
    Fresno State
    3
    Stanford
    3
    1st QTR
    5:13
    (12) UCLA
    14
    Nevada
    7
    1st QTR
    5:16
    San Jose State
    0
    Wyoming
    Sun, 10/30 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
    (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
  • South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
    Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
  • Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
    Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
    (17) Illinois
    26
    Final
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
  • SMU
    45
    Final
    Tulsa
    34
    (20) Cincinnati
    21
    Final
    UCF
    25
    (8) Oregon
    42
    Final
    California
    24
    (10) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    Louisville
    48
  • Temple
    20
    Final
    Navy
    27
    Robert Morris
    3
    Final
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    Final
    (22) Kansas State
    48
    North Texas
    40
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    13
  • Missouri
    23
    Final
    (25) South Carolina
    10
    South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    10
    Final
    Boise State
    49
    UAB
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    24
  • (10) USC
    45
    Final
    Arizona
    37
    (19) Kentucky
    6
    Final
    (3) Tennessee
    44
    Coastal Carolina
    24
    Final
    Marshall
    13
    Arizona State
    42
    Final
    Colorado
    34
  • Michigan State
    7
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    29
  • Baylor
    45
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Texas Tech
    17
    (15) Ole Miss
    31
    4th QTR
    1:25
    Texas A&M
    28
    Pittsburgh
    24
    4th QTR
    10:46
    (21) North Carolina
    35
    Middle Tennessee
    10
    3rd QTR
    10:51
    UTEP
    10

College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for massive Georgia football-Tennessee clash

georgia football-tennessee-college gameday
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every “College GameDay” broadcast, ESPN is going to Pullman Wash., on Saturday.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Both Georgia and Tennessee won Saturday, setting up a truly epic clash in Sanford Stadium next Saturday.

The first-ever top-3 matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium just got a little bigger, as ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be in town for the game. SEC Nation of the SEC Network will also be in Athens for the matchup between the unbeaten Bulldogs and Volunteers.

Georgia is coming off a 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday, while Tennessee stomped Kentucky to the tune of 44-6.

After the win over Florida, Georgia coach Kirby Smart very quickly flipped the page to Tennessee.

“They run the ball really well, guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I know you don’t believe me, but they run the ball really well — which is why they throw the ball outside because everybody’s got people inside. They have a perfect storm: they’ve got really fast, elite wideouts, a quarterback with a really strong arm.

“They have kind of a perfect storm going for his offense, and when he has that it’s really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace, and they do a tremendous job.”

Related: Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

College GameDay has become a fixture in Athens under Kirby Smart. This will be the eighth time College GameDay has visited Athens, with five of them coming in the past four seasons. Georgia is 4-0 at home when GameDay has come to visit under Smart.

In College GameDay games under Smart where Georgia has been one of the two teams playing, the Bulldogs are 9-5.

Making the matchup even more interesting is that in addition to the SEC East being on the line, the first College Football Playoff rankings will drop this coming Tuesday. That will put an added emphasis on the already massive game.

Georgia and Tennessee are the final two unbeaten teams in the SEC, with both programs sitting at 8-0. CBS will broadcast the game, with the contest starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football very glad to get Jalen Carter back with Tennessee …
Leave a Comment