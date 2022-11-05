Georgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to ‘reset and play one play at a time’

ATHENS — Georgia dominated the first half of its historical showdown with Tennessee on Saturday, up 24-6.

The AP and Coaches’ Poll No. 1-ranked Bulldogs out-gained the CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols 306-139, with Stetson Bennett 15-of-21 passing for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he anticipated the Vols being able to handle the noise generated by the Georgia Sanford Stadium crowd, but that turned out not to be the case.