Georgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to ‘reset and play one play at a time’

(2) Tennessee
6
Halftime
24
(1) Georgia
  • Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
  • Middle Tennessee
    21
    3rd QTR
    5:19
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Baylor
    31
    3rd QTR
    00:44
    Oklahoma
    28
    Georgia State
    28
    3rd QTR
    5:09
    Southern Miss
    7
    (8) Oregon
    28
    3rd QTR
    10:05
    Colorado
    10
  • (16) Penn State
    24
    3rd QTR
    14:08
    Indiana
    7
    (22) Syracuse
    6
    3rd QTR
    8:08
    Pittsburgh
    10
    UTSA
    16
    3rd QTR
    9:00
    UAB
    10
    New Mexico
    10
    3rd QTR
    10:51
    Utah State
    14
  • (18) Oklahoma State
    7
    3rd QTR
    13:42
    Kansas
    24
    (25) UCF
    21
    3rd QTR
    12:33
    Memphis
    14
    Washington State
    42
    Halftime
    Stanford
    7
    West Virginia
    7
    3rd QTR
    6:59
    Iowa State
    10
  • Michigan State
    9
    3rd QTR
    13:00
    (14) Illinois
    7
    South Alabama
    17
    2nd QTR
    1:24
    Georgia Southern
    24
    (23) Liberty
    21
    Halftime
    Arkansas
    3
    Navy
    3
    Halftime
    Cincinnati
    13
  • Florida International
    14
    2nd QTR
    1:32
    North Texas
    38
    Troy
    0
    1st QTR
    00:00
    Louisiana
    0
    Texas State
    21
    1st QTR
    3:12
    Louisiana-Monroe
    0
    BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
  • Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (13) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (15) LSU
    UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
    Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
  • Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (12) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
  • Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (20) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (21) North Carolina State
  • California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    (10) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has the No. 2-ranked Vols off to an 8-0 start entering into a battle with No. 1 Georgia in Sanford Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
AP Photo

Georgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to ‘reset and play one play at a time’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia dominated the first half of its historical showdown with Tennessee on Saturday, up 24-6.

The AP and Coaches’ Poll No. 1-ranked Bulldogs out-gained the CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols 306-139, with Stetson Bennett 15-of-21 passing for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he anticipated the Vols being able to handle the noise generated by the Georgia Sanford Stadium crowd, but that turned out not to be the case.

RELATED: Former Vols QB predicts ‘tea and crumpet’ Georgia crowd won’t make a difference

Tennessee was whistled for five motion penalties, including two in a row that turned a third-and-2 at the UGA 9-yard line into a third-and-12 that led to a field goal.

“We have to do the little things right, a bunch of self-inflicted wounds,” Heupel said, referring to the motion penalties. “We have to be more precise and have better communication.”

CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel said it’s not over yet.

“It’s not over by any stretch of the imagination,” Neuheisel said, “with the high-octane offense of Tennessee.

“Hendon Hooker is 24, just relax, get this offense going. The third-down conversion thing has to get fixed for Tennessee.”

The Vols were 1-of-7 on third-down conversions, held to 139 total yards in the first half, well off their nation-leading 553 yards-per-game average.

Hooker was 12-of-16 passing for 88 yards with an interception in the first half and rushed 5 times for 8 yards.

“We have to reset and go play one play at a time,” Heupel said. “There’s 30 minutes of more football.”

Georgia stats, halftime
StatsB, Dawgnation

