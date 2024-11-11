KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Josh Heupal indicated Vols’ quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be ready to play on Saturday against Georgia.

“(Iamaleava) was with us today, had a really good day,” Heupel said at UT’s Monday press conference. “Feel like he’ll be in great shape for Saturday. But you guys can monitor the (availability) report on Wednesday and track it through the week.”

Iamaleava left Tennessee’s 33-14 win over Mississippi State at halftime last Saturday night after suffering undisclosed upper-body injury late in the second quarter.

Heupel said after the win he took his quarterback out as a “precautionary” measure.

The No. 6-ranked Vols (8-1, 5-1) play at No. 11-ranked Georgia (7-2, 5-2) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Redshirt senior Gaston Moore, a transfer from UCF who was recruited to that school while Heupel was still the Knights’ head coach, came on in relief of Iamaleava against the Maroon Bulldogs and was 5-of-8 passing for 38 yards.

Saturday’s showdown, which will host the ESPN GameDay and SEC Nation pregame television shows, is a game both teams desperately need to win.

The SEC has eight teams with two conference losses or less, leaving many in contention for the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia and Tennessee both need to bolster their resumes for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, with UGA likely needing to win their remaining games against the Vols, UMass and Georgia Tech to make the field.

Georgia, like Tennessee, is dealing with injuries as tailback Trevor Etienne (ribs) was limited to 23 snaps in the Bulldogs’ 28-10 loss at Ole Miss, and preseason All-American right guard Tate Ratledge (foot) was limited to 17 snaps.