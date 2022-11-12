Around the SEC: TV times, networks, picks; Georgia faces road challenge, Nick Saban at crossroads

ATHENS — Georgia football grounds its identity in toughness, stressing balance on offense and controlled aggression on defense. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs don’t always win the statistical beauty contests — TD passes and sack totals don’t equal others among the elite — but the end result is hard to argue. Coach Kirby Smart acknowledges Georgia has a different type of challenge on its hands with Mississippi State, a Jekyll-Hyde team that’s 6-0 at home this season entering tonight’s 7 p.m. clash (TV: ESPN) with the Bulldogs.

“They spread you out, it’s different than Tennessee, it’s horizontal and vertical mixed in the pass game,” Smart said. “(Leach) is definitely different, but he’s sharp and knows what he’s doing. “He’s more experienced in his offense than you are defending.” RELATED: Kirby Smart shares how he prepared Georgia for ‘nice and cool’ temperatures

Perhaps, but the cooler temperatures and wind should favor Georgia’s talent and willpower as they put an undefeated season on the line. The pick: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 10 LSU -2 at Arkansas (Noon, ESPN) The Tigers have something to play for, and that equals pressure that coach Brian Kelly said his first-year program will need to learn to deal with. If Hogs quarterback K.J. Jefferson is less than 100 percent, that’s a big enough factor to believe in the Bayou Bengals. The pick: LSU 30, Arkansas 27 Vanderbilt at Kentucky -17 (Noon, SEC Network) The Wildcats are coming off a controversial win at Missouri, while Vanderbilt still hasn’t won a road game in the SEC since 2018 (at Arkansas).

Kentucky has a first-round NFL talent at quarterback and the league’s most proven runner in Chris Rodriguez. The pick: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 10 Missouri at Tennessee -20 (Noon, CBS) The Vols are ready for the College Football Playoffs, looking for any and all scenarios that will give them a second shot at Georgia. It all starts with beating Missouri, a team with a strong defensive front that nearly tripped up the Bulldogs in Columbia earlier this season. Good thing for Tennessee the Tigers have no offense, and it’s a 60-minute game, the Vols pull away. The pick: Tennessee 38, Missouri 14 Alabama -12 at Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., CBS)