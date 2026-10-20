Did Auburn expose cracks in Georgia’s foundation?

On this episode On The Beat, we break down the biggest takeaways from Georgia’s matchup with the Tigers and what they could mean for the Bulldogs moving forward.

From Gunner Stockton’s biggest moments, including a hit on the opening drive, a late arrival on a field goal attempt and a costly fumble, to Gabe Harris’ late offside penalty and KJ Bolden’s status in a walking boot, we’re getting into the details that stood out.

Plus, we look at Kirby Smart and Sacovie White-Helton’s pregame moment and a fan interaction featuring former UGA walk-on Wix Patton.

Then, we deliver a midseason update on our superlatives, take a 30,000-foot view of where the SEC stands and break down Mike’s latest AP Top 25 ballot.

On The Beat airs every Monday at 7pm.

DawgNation will broadcast Mark Richt’s Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl on Wednesday at 6pm. I

f you’d like to donate to his great causes you can do so below. UGA’s Isakson Center for Neurological disease research – https://richtsdawgbowl.com

Mercy Health Center: Benefit those who are underinsured get health services in Athens – https://mercyhealthcenter.net

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia: Feeding the less fortunate – https://foodbanknega.org/dawgbowl

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/