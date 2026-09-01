Kirby Smart has given us his marching orders for Game Week On this episode of On The Beat, our insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins are in Athens for Kirby Smart’s press conference ahead of the opener against Tennessee State.

Cody and Mike will explain what they really want to see from UGA to consider this week 1 game a success.

Mike will discuss why he really wants to see more from the pass game and the new wide receivers.

Plus, we hear Kirby’s best soundbite of the week about how he’s trying to get the team ready for the heat and why the media probably wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Then we look at the undrafted UGA players that did make the cut and make an NFL roster include Dillion Bell and Brett Thorson.

On The Beat drops every Monday night at 7 p.m.