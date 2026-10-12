Georgia’s win over Alabama told us a lot about the Bulldogs but what did we learn about this team moving forward?

On today’s episode of On The Beat, Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins break down the biggest takeaways from the statement win, what it means for UGA’s season, and where the Dawgs stand among college football’s elite.

Plus, Mark Richt joins the show for an exclusive interview, and we take you behind the scenes with Boots on the Ground, featuring Nate Frazier, Zykie Helton’s emotional walk off moment, and the trash throwing incident.

We also discuss Raylen Wilson, Jimmie Sexton, and the latest AP Poll rankings.

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