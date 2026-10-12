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2 hours ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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1 minute ago
Kirby Smart quickly shifts focus to upset-minded Auburn
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t spend any time celebrating Georgia’s new No. 1 ranking, and no one in his press corps bothered to ask him about it on Monday.
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2 hours ago
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens delivers monster game against Buccaneers
Georgia took care of business on Saturday and watched former Bulldogs keep things going on Sunday for Week 5 of the NFL season.
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9 hours ago
SEC Stock Report: Gunner Stockton anchors rising Georgia
ATHENS — And then there was one …. undefeated SEC team, that is, and it’s the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
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11 hours ago
‘King’ Kirby Smart tops list of winners in Georgia’s 20-17 win at Alabama
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