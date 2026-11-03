At least one Dawg will have a chip on his shoulder against the Rebels on Saturday.

On this edition of DawgNation’s On The Beat show, our insiders Cody Chaffins and Mike Griffith give you the most important things we heard from UGA’s Monday press conference ahead of Saturday’s big game with Ole Miss.

We will hear from Q Johnson and Gunner Stockton about facing the Rebels and why Kirby Smart keeps calling Trinidad Chambliss a superstar.

Then in “Our Boots On the Ground” segment, we get a couple of injury updates about Ellis Robinson and Isaiah Canion. Plus, some behind the scenes details about the some key staff members and the former UGA running back rocking a Kirby Smart jersey on Saturday.

Then, Mike gives his update on his AP Top 25 and where he thinks the committee will place the two-loss SEC teams in their first batch of rankings tomorrow.

On The Beat airs at 7pm every Monday. Tickets are still on sale for our 2026 DawgNation Invasion of Ole Miss.

We will be at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate

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