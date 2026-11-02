ATHENS — A TV Network has been announced for Georgia’s final SEC home game of the season.

The Bulldogs will face the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 14 at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ABC will broadcast the game regardless of the game time.

The Texas-LSU game is also to air at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. A final game time will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday’s games.

Georgia dropped its last SEC home game, with the Bulldogs losing 27-24 to Auburn on Oct. 17.

Missouri is having a strong season, as the Tigers are 6-2 on the season. The No. 19 Tigers have a home game against No. 10 Texas this week. Missouri did get running back Ahmad Hardy back this past week, after he missed the first seven games of the season after recovering from a gunshot wound. Hardy had two carries for five yards.

Before facing the Tigers, Georgia has a massive road trip to Ole Miss this week. The Rebels beat Georgia 39-34 in the College Football Playoff last season.

Georgia’s game against Missouri will be its third straight SEC game coming out of the bye week. Georgia did comfortably beat Florida 27-8 this past week.

“It’s gonna be interesting as this thing going down the stretch because I think people’s depth is gonna show up,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You know, people have to make a choice how you wanna practice. Do you wanna practice at all, or do you just wanna try to save everybody? It’ll be interesting because I don’t know that the players are any different. I think about the teams we had in ’21 and ’22, how physical they were and how they practiced. I’m like, we can’t even get close to that now.”

Georgia last played Missouri during the 2023 season, with the Bulldogs winning 30-21. Kirby Smart is 8-0 as Georgia’s head coach against Missouri.

Saturday’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV Network for Week 11 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 14

Location: Athens