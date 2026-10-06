It’s been nearly 20 years since UGA knocked off Alabama on the road. So who will have to step up to get it done this time.

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat podcast, our insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins dig into are the three players who must play well for the Dawgs to finally knock off the Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Then On3 national college football writer Andy Staples joins the show to explain why he needs to see a go-to play maker emerge for Georgia and why he is looking at the Dawgs offensive line to be a key factor on Saturday.

Later, it’s Cody’s Boots on the Ground segment where he shows us how Nate Frazier is adjusting to his flak jacket to protect his ribs and what should we make of Kirby Smart’s interaction with Jared Curtis after the Vandy game.

Finally, Mike gives his 30-thousand foot view of the SEC after Missouri’s big win over Florida and reveals his top 25.

On The Beat airs every Monday at 7pm.

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