ATHENS — A game time and TV network have been announced for Georgia’s next home game against the Auburn Tigers.

The Oct. 17 game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. Either ABC or ESPN or the SEC Network will call the game. A final decision regarding the TV network will be announced after Saturday’s slate of games.

Before facing Auburn, Georgia takes on No. 6 Alabama. It will be the first top-10 game of the season for the No. 2 Bulldogs.

While Georgia is going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country, Auburn will be at home resting.

The Tigers are off this week, making it the second straight season Auburn has had the week off before facing Georgia. It will be the third consecutive year that Georgia faces Auburn the week after playing Alabama.

That additional rest made an impact last year for Auburn, as the Tigers raced out to an early 10-0 lead. Had Georgia linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson not forced a goal-line fumble, the Tigers likely would’ve gone up 17-0 in the first half. Georgia ultimately rallied to win the game 20-10.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 10-1 against Auburn, having beaten the Tigers every year since taking over as Georgia’s head coach. The lone loss came in 2017, but Georgia got revenge in the SEC championship game.

While games at Auburn have often been competitive, Georgia has had its way with Auburn when it visits Sanford Stadium. The Tigers have not won in Sanford Stadium since 2005.

Even with history on its side, Smart knows the Tigers, now led by Alex Golesh, will be a challenge.

“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys,” Smart said following Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. “Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week. I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect.”

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football Auburn game time, TV Network for Week 7 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN, ABC or SEC Network

Date: Oct. 17

Location: Athens, Georgia