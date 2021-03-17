Shirtless Ben Cleveland 40 dominates what social media is saying about Georgia football Pro Day

Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Ben Cleveland 40 dominates what social media is saying about Georgia football Pro Day

Ben Cleveland put in a strong performance on Wednesday.
Rob Davis/UGAAA
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

Ben Cleveland didn’t have the bench press number he wanted, as his 30 reps came up well short of the record 49. But the long-time Georgia offensive lineman still managed to make a splash on social media, thanks to an impressive 40-yard dash.

According to Matt Stinchcomb of the SEC Network, Cleveland clocked in with a 4.85 40-yard dash on Wednesday. And he happened to do so shirtless and at 343 pounds.

“I don’t know why I took my shirt off,” Cleveland said.” Why not?”

Cleveland also joked that a squirrel diet helped him improve his weight this offseason.

The run by Cleveland got a number of people talking on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland’s former head coach, Kirby Smart, has long been aware of Cleveland’s feats of strength. Smart has known the now grown Cleveland since he was a ninth-grader from Toccoa, Ga.

“He’s been around here a long time, and anybody who picks Ben—it’s just hard to find size, and there’s just a certain criteria for size—and  he meets all that criteria,” Smart said. “It’s hard to move, get around, and it’s a passing league, so when he pass probes, he’s a hard man to get past and does a great job of that. I’m excited to see what he does.”

Cleveland was a multi-year starter for Georgia at right guard and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior.

The mammoth Georgia offensive lineman wasn’t the only one to turn heads on Wednesday, with Eric Stokes also excelling in drills. He followed up his 4.25 40-yard dash with two more sub 4.3 40-yard dashes. He also added in a 38.5-inch vertical jump.

Stokes certainly made himself some money on Wednesday, possibly pushing himself into the first round.

Many in the NFL scouting community also shared their thoughts on Georgia players though out the day. Some of those include Azeez Ojulari, Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte.

The former Bulldogs will officially learn their new homes starting on April 29, as that is the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ojulari and Stokes seem like the best bets to be first-round picks. The Bulldogs have a player go in the first round in each of the past three NFL drafts.

“I just want them to feel good that they had a good experience at Georgia and that the Coach Smart staff has been there for me and has promoted me to get this opportunity to go do what I want to do,” Smart said. “I want to be there for these guys long beyond today when they get done playing.”

