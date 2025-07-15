ATLANTA — While he may not have an official title with the program, Will Muschamp is still going to assist the Georgia football program.

Head coach Kirby Smart clarified on Tuesday that Muschamp will still be with the program, despite not being listed in the team’s online media guide.

Muschamp moved into an analyst role last season for Georgia, despite not being with the team during gameday during the regular season.

“Yeah, Will’s still going to be with us and helping us in some capacity,” Smart said. “That didn’t come from me. So he’ll be doing some stuff with us.”

Smart did not clarify what Muschamp would be doing with Georgia. In his previous time at Georgia, Muschamp worked as the special teams coordinator, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Muschamp came to Georgia prior to the 2021 season after serving as the head coach at South Carolina. Other stops he made during his coaching career include Florida, LSU, Auburn and Texas.

Part of the reason Muschamp took a smaller role with Georgia last season was in part to spend more time with his family. Muschamp’s son, Whit, is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt. Will Muschamp was regularly spotted in attendance for those games last season.

Smart did joke that he was planning on teasing reporters with the fact that Nick Saban was going to occupy Will Muschamp’s role. ESPN’s Greg McElroy shared on Monday that some could see Saban returning to coaching.

Smart disagreed with that assessment.

“Considering y’all reported erroneously that Will was leaving, I was going to fill you in that Nick was taking his spot,” Smart said. “That’s not happening. I don’t think Nick’s coming back. I think he’s too happy where he is.”

Smart added that he still speaks regularly to Saban but that the former Alabama head coach would be overqualified for any opening Georgia might have.

Georgia does bring back all 10 on-field assistants from last season. Donte Williams will be the team’s cornerbacks coach, while Travaris Robinson will coach the safeties and serve as co-defensive coordinator. Andrew Thacker was promoted this offseason to work with the star position on Georgia’s defense.

Georgia defenders very much appreciate Muschamp being around, as he is one of the few coaches in college football who can go toe-to-toe with Smart.

“He’s a great coach,“ linebacker CJ Allen said. ”He’s a great person to be around. He’s been around for a long time. He’s seen a lot of great players. So he knows. So I think every time he’s talking, you listen."

Cornerback Daylen Everette fondly remembers hanging out at Muschamp’s house when the senior cornerback was a young player at Georgia.

Georgia opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 when the Bulldogs take on Marshall. Vanderbilt plays Charleston Southern that day.