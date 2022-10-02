Dawgnation Logo
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
georgia football-uga-tennessee-tee martin-dawgnation happy hour
Georgia football handled Auburn by a 27-6 count the last time the Tigers played the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium. Brynn Anderson/AP

Banged-up Georgia a massive favorite over struggling Auburn

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia football might have slipped a spot in the polls, but the Bulldogs continue to command respect from the oddsmakers.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) are a 28-point favorite over rival Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the teams’ game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgia, of course, was a four-touchdown favorite over Missouri last Saturday night, too, only to barely escape with a 26-22 victory.

The Bulldogs lost projected first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter to an MCL injury against the Tigers.

Carter played only six defensive snaps before suffering the injury.

The severity of the knee injury has not been disclosed, but Carter had been limited by foot and ankle injuries through the first four games and his status for the near future is in question.

Kirby Smart noted after the game that starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon is injured, and defensive tackle Warren Brinson suffered a groin injury.

It’s a banged-up Georgia team, to be sure, though starting “X” receiver A.D. Mitchell might soon return from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined the past three games.

The Bulldogs did get Arian Smith back from the ankle injury he suffered in fall camp.

Smith had one catch for 7 yards in his first appearance of the season at Missouri, playing nine snaps.

Smith has been injury plagued his previous two seasons, playing 21 snaps in 2021 and only 7 as a freshman in 2020.

The Tigers, whose program is under scrutiny with an anticipated head coaching change sooner than later, dropped a 21-17 home game to LSU last Saturday night.

Auburn led 17-0 in the second quarter over the Bayou Bengals, marking the fifth straight league loss it has had after leading by double digits.

Other SEC teams’ betting lines:

Tennessee -4 at LSU

Arkansas at Mississippi State -6

Missouri at Florida -10

Ole Miss -19 at Vanderbilt

South Carolina at Kentucky -10

Texas A&M at Alabama -22.5

