Banged-up Georgia a massive favorite over struggling Auburn

Georgia football might have slipped a spot in the polls, but the Bulldogs continue to command respect from the oddsmakers.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) are a 28-point favorite over rival Auburn (3-2, 1-1) in the teams’ game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgia, of course, was a four-touchdown favorite over Missouri last Saturday night, too, only to barely escape with a 26-22 victory.