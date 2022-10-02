Georgia falls to No. 2 in Coaches’ Poll, Alabama takes top spot

Georgia football rallied to escape an SEC road upset under the lights in Missouri, but the Bulldogs didn’t do so impressively enough to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll on Sunday. Georgia slipped from the No. 1 perch it had held in the previous two polls after beating South Carolina 48-6, falling to No. 2 on Sunday per the cumulative vote of the 64 FBS coaches selected to submit weekly ballots.

The Tide garnered 34 first-place votes to the Bulldogs’ 23, and No. 3 Ohio State got the other 7 first-place votes. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart won’t likely care too much, as he has pointed out several times that rankings do not affect the team’s expectations or the standards they seek to play at. RELATED: How Georgia avoided upset at Missouri, details of key fourth-quarter drives Smart was more in tune with how his reloaded football team -- which lost an NFL-record 15 players in the most recent draft -- responded under great adversity during a night of struggles. “I couldn’t be prouder of our guys,” Smart said after the 26-22 win over the Tigers in Columbia. “At halftime, nobody blinked, nobody questioned. It was the most together I’ve ever seen our team.” UGA outgained Missouri 481 to 294, but it turned the ball over twice on fumbles by Kendall Milton and Stetson Bennett, and it settled for four field goals before two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

RELATED: Kenny McIntosh ‘running over people’ lifts Bulldogs over Missouri It was the first time Georgia has rallied from a double-digit deficit for a win since defeating Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl following the 2020 season. Alabama, which regained the No. 1 spot it held prior to Georgia passing it in the Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 polls, also had to overcome some adversity when Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder sprain in the second quarter of its 49-26 win at Arkansas. The Tide was leading 14-0 when Young was sidelined for the remainder of the game with the injury. The Bulldogs also slipped to No. 2 behind Alabama in the FWAA Super 16 poll , which also came out on Sunday. Georgia returns to action at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium against Auburn. Coaches’ Poll

1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. USC

7. Oklahoma State 8. Tennessee 9. Ole Miss 10. Penn State 11. Utah 12. Oregon

13. Kentucky 14. NC State 15. Wake Forest 16. BYU 17. Kansas 18. TCU 19. UCLA 20. Kansas State 21. Syracuse 22. Baylor 23. Mississippi State 24. Washington 25. Arkansas FWAA Suoer 16 Poll 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. Oklahoma State 7. USC 8. Tennessee 9. Penn State 10. Ole Miss 11. Utah 12. Oregon 13. TCU 14. UCLA 15. Kentucky 16. Kansas

