The TCU mascot celebrated a 51-45 Horned Frogs win over Michigan in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
@TCU

Georgia football historically big betting favorite over TCU in CFP Championship Game

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia football opened as a 14-point favorite to beat TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif., representing the largest point spread in the history of unified title game formats dating back to the start of the BCS Era in 1998.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) beat Ohio State by the slimmest of margins in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday, getting by 42-41 when a 50-yard Buckeyes’ field goal attempt went wide.

RELATED: Game Story, Georgia scores historic comeback win over Buckeyes

Georgia had opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite, and many bettors scrambled late to win money by taking the Buckeyes and the points, as the line dropped to 5 1/2.

The Horned Frogs (13-1) surprised No. 2 seed Michigan in the CFP Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., holding off a furious Wolverines’ rally to win 51-45.

TCU was a 7 1/2-point underdog and the longest of long shots to win the CFP Championship when the four-team player was announced.

Georgia has won 16 straight when Kirby Smart has had more than a week to prepare for an opponent, dating back to a Sugar Bowl loss to Texas following the 2018 season.

National championship trends, however, would seem to work against Smart as only three teams have won back-to-back consensus titles in the modern era:

• Alabama 2011-12

• Nebraska 1994-95

• Alabama 1978-79

Smart, of course, was a part of the most recent team to repeat in Tuscaloosa, serving as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator in 2011-12.

The Georgia head coach left Atlanta in the early Sunday morning hours making it clear his team has work to do between now at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 when it faces TCU at SoFi Stadium.

The coaches will be working in their new $80 million football building adjacent to Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall while the players get some rest on Sunday.

WATCH: Brock Bowers used ‘Matrix’ move to get first down, spark comeback

The coaches will be working in their new $80 million football building adjacent to Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall while the players get some rest on Sunday.

“We’ve got a short window; Can’t start when we get back home, we’ve got to sleep,” Smart said. “We’ll (coaches) get started tomorrow and jump back on.

“I think it’s important to get healed. Our players have had a long season and a long week of practice this week. I want them to get away, remember what they’re fighting for, and come back rejuvenated and ready to go because this is what you do it for.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart ‘gut reaction’ timeout changed flow in Georgia win over Ohio State

The over-under for the Georgia-TCU game opened at 60, which coupled with the point spread, suggests a 37-23 final score.

Smart is 57-1 when his Georgia teams score 30 or more points.

CFP Championship Game Odds

(2014-current, per VegasInsider.com)

2021-22: Georgia -2.5 over Alabama

Result: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

2020-21: Alabama -9 over Ohio State

Result: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

2019-20: LSU -4.5 over Clemson

Result: LSU 42, Clemson 25

2018-19: Alabama -5.5 over Clemson

Result: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

2017-18: Alabama -3.5 over Georgia

Result: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)

2016-17: Alabama -6.5 over Clemson

Result: Clemson 35, Alabama 31

2015-16: Alabama -6.5 over Clemson

Result: Alabama 45, Clemson 40

2014-15: Oregon -6.5 over Ohio State

Result: Ohio State 42, Oregon 20

BCS Championship Game Spreads

2013-14: Florida State -6.5 over Auburn

Result: Florida State 34, Auburn 31

2012-13: Alabama -10 over Notre Dame

Result: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

2011-12: LSU -1.5 over Alabama

Result: Alabama 21, LSU 0

2010-11: Auburn -1 over Oregon

Result: Auburn 22, Oregon 19

2009-10: Alabama -4 over Texas

Result: Alabama 37, Texas 21

2008-09: Florida -4 over Oklahoma

Result: Florida 24, Oklahoma 14

2007:08: LSU -3.5 over Ohio State

Result: LSU 38, Ohio State 24

2006-07: Ohio State -7 over Florida

Result: Florida 41, Ohio State 14

2005-06: USC -7 over Texas

Result: Texas 41, USC 38

2004-05: USC -1 over Oklahoma

Result: USC 55, Oklahoma 19

2003-04: Oklahoma -7 over LSU

Result: LSU 21, Oklahoma 14

2002-03: Miami -11 over Ohio State

Result: Ohio State 31, Miami 24 (2OT)

2001-02: Miami -8.5 over Nebraska

Result: Miami 37, Nebraska 14

2000-01: Florida State -10 over Oklahoma

Result: Oklahoma 13, Florida State 2

1999-00: Florida State -5.5 over Virginia Tech

Result: Florida State 46, Virginia Tech 29

1998-99: Florida State -5.5 over Tennessee

Result: Tennessee 23, Florida State 16

