Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2459 (May 23, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at how UGA is pulling out all the stops for an elite 5-star tight end. Plus, a look at where UGA is ranked in the latest preseason poll. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell stops by to provide the latest UGA recruiting news.

UGA set to make major push for elite 2026 recruits

Beginning of the show: I discuss the recruiting season heating up -- including UGA apparently making an aggressive attempt to show five-star tight end Mark Bowman how much of a priority he is for the Bulldogs’ 2026. class.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA coming in at No. 4 in the recently updated ESPN SP+ analytics rating.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s 2021 national championship team’s omission from a recent list of the best teams from the last 25 years.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some news changes to the College Football Playoff format.

End of show: We discuss which musical act would be the best fit for a concert at Sanford Stadium, award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.