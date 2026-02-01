Brett Thorson was perhaps the most significant Georgia player who played in a postseason all-star game, in a twist of irony.

Thorson, who often joked about not having enough to do with the Bulldogs’ offensive efficiency this season.

Indeed, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was much more aggressive electing to go for fourth downs this season in a deep and balanced SEC that saw five teams make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs were tied for third-best in the nation with a 75-percent conversion rate on fourth downs this season, moving the chains forward on 15 of their 20 attempts.

That’s why Thorson, the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter, had only 46 attempts — fewest among the top 20 in the rankings.

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette practiced through the week at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn’t improve his stock, according to an NFL source on hand, he didn’t do anything to hurt it.

Earlier in the week, at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Noah Thomas caught a 2-point conversion pass and Micah Morris played on the offensive line in the game.

Receivers Dillon Bell and Colbie Young practiced during the week but didn’t play in the game, which was on Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas.

But it was Thorson — working with UGA long snapper Beau Gardner — getting the most face time among the Bulldogs’ players on game day.

Thorson had three punts for 136 yards in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

Thorson’s 45.3 punt average out-did the 33.7 average from Michigan State’s Ryan Eckley, who was punting for the other team on Saturday amid the 22 mph wind on the 35-degree day.

But as Thorson told DawgNation earlier in the week, punting numbers should be taken at surface value.

“You can’t get caught up in the numbers — numbers can tell a different story sometimes, so you have to look at what you’re doing, and the role you’re playing,” Thorson said, asked about the distance on his punts.

Thorson didn’t get to punt until his team’s sixth possession on Saturday as a result of scores and turnovers, and on a fourth-and-4 from his “American” team’s 38-yard line, he booted a 43-yard kick that was fair caught at the “National” 19-yard line.

Thorson’s next punt came on the American team’s first possession of the second half, and again, he delivered a strong net, kicking from his own 35 his punt traveled 43 yards and was once again fair caught.

Thorson’s longest punt was his final punt, as he boomed a 50-yarder into the end zone from midfield on the second play of the fourth quarter.

“A punt can have so many different stories, so you just do what you’re called on to do,” Thorson said. “That may mean different numbers at different times and go with what happens.”

The next thing that will happen for all of the departing players who have their sights set on the NFL will either be the NFL combine or Georgia’s annual “Pro Day,” when NFL teams come to Athens to assess a combine-like workout.

The 2026 NFL Combine will be held Feb. 22-March 2 in Indianapolis, while UGA’s Pro Day is tentatively scheduled for March 18.