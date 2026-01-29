MOBILE, Alabama — Kirby Smart talks about the team’s “connection” at Georgia, and Daylen Everette is finding himself living proof of such these days.

Everette, who along with punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner is competing in Senior Bowl drills this week, is still adjusting to life after Georgia football.

“I really miss it, I miss being with my teammates, it’s different,” Everette said at the Panini Senior Bowl media day at the Mobile Convention Center on Wednesday.

“It’s only really been like a month, but it feels like forever, so that’s my thing, I definitely miss my guys.”

Everette has a professional football career to look forward to now, as he’s projected to be selected between the third- and fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, depending on how he grades out in Senior Bowl practices an the Senior Bowl game (TV: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network) and performs at the NFL combine.

The Senior Bowl practices have provided him the opportunity to audition for the NFL assistant coaches running the practices and the 28 credentialed NFL GMs and 12 head coaches.

Everette said Georgia has prepared him well for what’s at hand, as the practices are “pretty similar,” with the only adjustment being the competition he’s playing against and the new film study of quarterbacks and receivers.

Everette has had some time to reflect on his four-year career with the Bulldogs, seeing the different helmet logos on the players surrounding him each day.

“We did some good things when I was at Georgia with the back to back SEC championships, but that’s in the past now, so I’m focusing on what I have next and try to compete and put myself in the best position possible,” Everette said.

Everette said he’ll always remember Smart’s pregame and halftime speeches, and how the head coach always had the team ready on game days.

“It’s intense, to a point where it fires you up,” Everette said. “Especially before the games, and the halftime, you just want to keep playing … pregame he gets you fired up, but then halftime, he gets you fired up even more, the energy was out there.”

Yes, Everette said, there’s the thought that the Bulldogs could have won the national championship had they found a way to get past Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

“But at the end of the day, that’s not what happened, so you’ve got to take your ‘L,’ “ Everette said, explaining the mindset of getting over the loss that ended his collegiate career. “You want to win it all, and you might think, ‘it could have been us,’ but you can’t dwell on that.”

Everette did his best to change the outcome, returning a fumble 47 yards for a second quarter touchdown that gave Georgia a 21-12, and nearly intercepting a pass on the Rebels’ game-winning drive.

Everette said he tips is cap to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss for the way he played against the Bulldogs in the Rebels’ 39-34 win.

“It was one of the better performances I’ve seen,” Everette said, “especially from a quarterback that has legs like he did — he was really running around.”

Next it will be Everette running around, heading to Texas to train for the combine after his Senior Bowl activities.

Everette said the will continue to compete at a championship level with elite players coming back.

“’I’d say Ellis (Robinson IV) and Demello Jones for sure are players to watch,” Everette said, “and then on the D-line, Elijah Griffin, yeah, he’s going to be really good.

“And then you’ve still got Raylen (Wilson) at linebacker, he’s going to fill a big role, and he’s going to be good for sure.”

Everette said his parting advice to the teammates he’s leaving behind is to take it all in at Georgia and enjoy the fellowship that’s left him missing the Bulldogs locker room as he transitions to the NFL.

“Really, just take advantage of all the opportunities,” Everette said. “Don’t take it for granted. You run out there and you gotta play like it’s your last.”