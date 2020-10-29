Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry touches on the All-American Bowl honoring 5-star 2021 commit Brock Vandagriff this week as an All-American in the 2021 class.

The All-American Bowl honored 5-star Georgia QB commit Brock Vandagriff on Wednesday night with a social media push and a YouTube special.

Vandagriff, the former Oklahoma commit, currently ranks as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 13 overall recruit on the 247SportsComposite for 2021.

It was a career highlight for the Prince Avenue Christian Academy senior. What was the moment like?

“Great,” Brock Vandagriff said. “Just a dream come true. I had always hoped that I would get selected for the game when I was little.”

What makes an All-American? His father Greg, who is also his head coach at Prince Avenue Christian, summed up the career journey for Brock up to this point by explaining what it meant to him to see his son recognized as an All-American.

“I believe it is just a culmination of a lot of hard work that has paid off,” Brock Vandagriff said. “He has a lot of talent but if you do not develop that talent with hard work, lifting and academics then it’s just like [you] have a bunch of tools but no idea how to use them to build anything.”

“For a handyman, it is about the tools but if you do not develop your skills then the handyman does not work and feed his family. Make sense? God gives us all a specific set of tools. Some people develop their skills and become very proficient but others do not and become failures.”

Brock Vandagriff: What is his strongest tool?

The 6-foot-3 Vandagriff has thrown for 1,878 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions so far during his senior season. He’s stacked up those stats by completing 67 percent of his passes for an average of 268 passing yards per game.

Those totals have fueled a career passing line that reads like this:

479 completions in 713 attempts (67 percent completion percentage

16.3 yards per completion for 7,808 career passing yards

83 career touchdown passes and just 14 interceptions

1707 rushing yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and 41 rushing touchdowns

138 carries for 1,001 rushing yards (7.3 yards per attempt) and 23 rushing TDs in 2018.

34 catches for 472 yards (13.5 yards per catch) as a freshman in 2017

40 career punts for 1401 yards (35 yards per punt) in 2017 and 2020 and he’s dropped seven boots inside the 20 with a career-long of 57 yards

Total high school touchdown responsibility: 128 TDs in 41 varsity games

That’s a lot of tools. What does Greg Vandagriff think is his son’s greatest tool as a football player? That query prompted an insightful response.

“The desire to win drives his desire to workout, compete, watch the film or whatever hurdle you place in front of him. He will do it if it leads to winning.”

His father gauged his son’s greatest QB tool as his accuracy. But his specific answer to that question was something a lot broader than his ability to deliver the football where it has to be with precision.

That’s not it. That’s too narrow.

“However, the desire to win will lead to sacrifice, waking up early, staying up late, etc,” his father said.

Check out Vandagriff putting on the All-American jersey in the weekly YouTube special below.

