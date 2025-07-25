Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2502 (July 25, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams answers the question if UGA can upgrade their offensive performance in 2025. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, a prominent SEC coach angers an ACC fanbase.

ESPN analyst offers blunt assessment of what UGA was missing in 2024

Beginning of the show: I discuss what ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly said the unanswered questions are standing in the way of Georgia’s return to the College Football Playoff and compare those statements to what Greg McElroy said on the show last week.

15-minute mark: I provide details about the DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River.

20-minute mark: I discuss the president’s executive order about “saving college sports.”

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including LSU coach Brian Kelly possibly giving Clemson some bulletin board material.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.