Bubba Watson discusses why he joined LIV
Bubba Watson, perhaps the most famous golfer to play at UGA, has revealed his reasons for joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Tour this week.
“My wife loved it,” Watson told Golf.com’s Kevin Cunningham. “We prayed about it, we came to the decision and here we are.” Watson also said he “loves growing the game of golf” and that he’s interested in LIV’s team concept.
Watson, 43, is one of the biggest names yet to make the switch. Per reports, Watson was paid around $50 million to leave the PGA Tour. Watson is a two-time winner of The Masters, and played at UGA from 2000 to 2001. He hasn’t won a golf tournament since 2018.
This golf season, Watson has been sidelined since May with a knee injury. He’ll participate with the LIV as a TV commentator immediately, and then will pick up play next year.
