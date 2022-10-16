Carson Beck validates confidence in Georgia QB depth, lights up Vanderbilt in fourth quarter

ATHENS — Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett is the solid No. 1 at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs — make no mistake about that. But Kirby Smart has parroted his confidence in the crowded Georgia quarterbacks room throughout the offseason, and Carson Beck showed why on Saturday.

Beck, the No. 2 quarterback, came on in relief in the fourth quarter of the 55-0 win over Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium and looked sharp. RELATED: Arik Gilbert catches first TD pass at Georgia from Carson Beck The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Beck third-year sophomore from Jacksonville, was 8-of-11 passing for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns and scrambled for a 13-yard carry. Bennett had also looked good against the Commodores, enjoying one of his best outings by going 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards passing along with a 9-yard scramble among his six carries. Bennett’s mobility has made him a dual-threat in the Georgia offense, all future teams aware of his speed after the 64-yard TD run he had in the 42-10 win over Auburn. But Smart pointed out Bennett’s mobility also brings an added risk, in the respect that the Bulldogs need to have quality depth at quarterback as any other position.

“They (game snaps) are very important for his development,” Smart said, asked about the importance of getting Beck live game reps heading into the bye week. “He gets to throw in practice, and (now) in a game environment, and improve and prepare and be ready to play,” he said. “We have a quarterback who is mobile and is going to get hit some, so he has to be ready to play.” It was Beck’s first action since the third game of the season, when Bennett made a strong bid for Heisman Trophy race consideration by dominating the first three quarters against the Gamecocks. GRIFFITH: Bennett shows the Heisman Trophy hype around him is real Bennett was 16-of-23 passing for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns before coming out of that game with UGA up 38-0 in the third quarter en route to the 48-6 win. Beck game into that contest and, just as he did against Vanderbilt, lit it up.