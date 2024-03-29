ATHENS — Kirby Smart understood that Carson Beck had a big decision to make in December.

But as Smart shared in a radio interview with 92.9 The Game, the Georgia quarterback made things easy on the entire program with how he went about his decision.

“The talks were easy,” Smart said. “He went about it the right way. He included his mom, his quarterback coach from home. The most important thing is he wanted to do it in a timely manner to where it could affect other receivers.”

Georgia knew it would see Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Brock Bowers all depart for the NFL.

Having Beck in the fold went a long way in helping reshape Georgia’s offense. Because of Beck’s decision to return to Georgia, the Bulldogs were able to add Trevor Etienne, Colbie Young, London Humphreys, Michael Jackson and Benjamin Yurosek via the transfer portal.

“If he was going to have an impact on his team, he needed to make this decision and move on so we could get some guys out of the portal,” Smart said. “That part was good.”

Young has emerged as a standout for the Bulldogs this spring. And that is despite dealing with an ankle injury that occurred prior to the start of spring practice.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Young gives Beck a physical outside presence and another major weapon at his disposal. Add in returnees Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Anthony Evans and tight end Oscar Delp and Beck has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Etienne meanwhile is expected to be Georgia’s top running back, though he is likely to miss the Clemson opener following an arrest this past week.

Yoursek is the only transfer who is not yet with the team, as he will arrive from Stanford in June.

Had Beck elected to declare for the draft, his game would likely be getting picked apart by various draft scouts and decision-makers.

Smart believes though that because of Beck’s strong finish to the 2023 season, he’d be pushing his way up draft boards.

“A lot of people thought that during the draft process, he would move up because of the style of offense he played in fits right into what these NFL teams want to do,” Smart said. “They know he’s really intelligent. He’s already played in a system that’s with the Baltimore Ravens and Coach Monken, and Mike (Bobo)’s added some things.”

Beck threw for 24 touchdowns last season while setting a school record for completion percentage. Georgia went 13-1, with the lone loss coming against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Instead of having every throw of his pro day workout dissected, he’s focused on getting better and developing a better rapport with his new cache of pass catchers.

“I think just building that bond with the new guys that just came in and continuing the chemistry with guys that have already been here,” Beck said earlier in March. “That works for both offense and defense. We’re kind of building that mesh with how well we all play together. We haven’t practiced in two months, so it’ll be fun to get back out there. I’m excited for it.”

Beck and the Bulldogs will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday. It will be the first chance for players like Young and Humphreys to really show what they can do.

Spring practice will conclude on April 13, when Beck and company participate in G-Day. The spring scrimmage is set for a 1 p.m. ET start. SEC Network+ will broadcast the game.