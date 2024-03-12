clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Mykel Williams very confident about his future at outside linebacker: ‘Kel …
ATHENS —Mykel Williams hopes his performance in the Orange Bowl was a preview of what is to come for the Georgia defender.
Connor Riley
Georgia football recruiting: 2025 commits Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker are …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a story that details a competition among UGA commitments in the 2025 class that we haven’t seen or heard of …
Jeff Sentell
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins 2024 spring practice
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t yet know the identity of his team for the 2024 season, but as the Bulldogs take the field for the first time for spring practice, Smart likes …
Connor Riley
WATCH: Georgia ‘Car guy’ Carson Beck: Lamborghini ‘not too big a deal,’ …
ATHENS — Carson Beck said his decision to acquire a Lamborghini after his return to Georgia was negotiated is “not a big deal” in his opinion.
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Jeff Sentell
Connor Riley
