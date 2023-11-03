ATHENS — Carson Beck has seemingly become more effective with most outings as he settles into the Georgia offense.

Coach Kirby Smart, however, revealed there’s a complex set of communications taking place from one play to the next that goes beyond what anyone might imagine.

The Bulldogs’ flexible offense and sophisticated ability to adjust on defense are two reasons why Georgia has won 25 straight entering its 3:30 p.m. showdown with No. 12-ranked Missouri on Saturday.

Smart has explained how important Beck’s decision-making is to the success of the offense before, and how that experience and knowledge of the system was what led to him winning the starting job this season.

“He does an elite job with run checks, looks, puts in the best play, the decision to throw the RPO or hand the ball off,” Smart said.

“I know as a defensive coordinator there’s nothing worse than feeling you have the right call, then he moves the back, he moves the tight end and you got a bad call. That’s tough.”

Even tougher for defenses to peg is when it’s Beck making the decision — or someone or something else determine how Georgia runs its offense.

“It depends on the game and the play call,” Smart said. “Some plays are his checks, some plays are sideline checks. Some plays are automatically checks, and it varies.

“You say how much latitude does he have?

He has a lot of latitude in some plays, and he has no latitude in some plays.

The situation controls that, the point in the game controls that.”

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has taken note, particularly since Beck came to life the second half of Georgia’s road win at Auburn.

“You can tell the quarterback, Carson Beck, since the Auburn game, has taken his game to a new level,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it’s a level of confidence that was created being able to win in this league on the road.

“He’s very accurate with the football, knows exactly where it’s going, gets the ball out 2.1 seconds, so he doesn’t hold on to the ball, which tells you he knows how to read coverages.

“There’s just not a lot of weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball.”