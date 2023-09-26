Georgia QB Carson Beck adjusting to stardom, inks major NIL deal

Why the Auburn game is a big deal for injured Georgia receiver Ladd …
Hugh Freeze didn’t seem to believe Kirby Smart led Georgia to the …
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides update as …
Kirby Smart: ‘We’re gonna find out’ how Carson Beck responds to road …
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins Auburn week
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.