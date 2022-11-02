CFP Committee explains why Tennessee is No. 1 ahead of ‘explosive’ Ohio State and ‘solid’ Georgia in initial rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs were ranked behind No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio State in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 on the strength of the Vols’ wins over Alabama and LSU, according to CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan. Ohio State was the choice for No. 2 because of the “explosiveness” of its offense, as well as the Buckeyes’ “signature win against Penn State, and it’s a well-balanced team.” Tennessee and Georgia meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in an SEC East Division showdown at Sanford Stadium that will enable the teams to sort things out more before the CFP’s second set of rankings are released next Tuesday night. Corrigan said the committee noted the Bulldogs’ impressive start to the season and defensive prowess. “Georgia is an extremely solid team the committee really likes,” Corrigan said. “The dominant win against Oregon turned a lot of heads. “The defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the first quarter, which was part of our discussion.”

Corrigan said there was a “lively discussion” among the 13 committee members in how the top three teams shook out in the first rankings. “We made sure we went through and had advocates for each team to make sure we were debating all the points of it,” Corrigan said. “But in terms of the specifics ... those were the three teams that separated themselves as time went on in the meeting yesterday.” Corrigan was asked directly about Florida being the only common opponent for Tennessee and Georgia — the Bulldogs winning 42-20 on a neutral site, the Vols victorious at home 38-33 earlier this season — and how that weighed into the discussion. “It is part of our discussion as we go through it every week and we make sure we’re guided by those principles overall,” Corrigan said. “But as we looked at it we saw Tennessee’s wins over Alabama and over LSU, even with Georgia’s dominant win over Oregon, as being that much more to put them over the top.”

