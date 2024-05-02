ATHENS — RJ Godfrey is coming home to Georgia, via his commitment to the UGA basketball program.

Godfrey, a former 3-star prospect out of North Gwinnett High School, played the past two seasons at Clemson before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Bulldogs are getting some muscle by adding the 6-foot-8, 228-pound Godfrey — the son of former Georgia linebacker Randall Godfrey, who played at UGA from 1992-95 before an 11-year NFL career.

Godfrey appeared in 36 games last season, coming off the bench to average 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per outing.

Coach Mike White has added strong personnel this offseason, in addition to Godfrey, the Bulldogs now have …

Incoming Bulldogs

• 5-star freshman Asa Newell, 6-9, 205

• 4-star freshman (former Kentucky commit) Somto Cyril, 6-10, 240

• Appalachian State transfer Justin Abson, 6-9, 235

• Mount Saint Mary’s transfer De’Shayne Montgomery, 6-4, 190

• Mount Saint Mary’s transfer Dakota Leffew, 6-5, 185

Returning Bulldogs

• Blue Cain, sophomore, 6-5, 194

• Silas Demary Jr., sophomore, 6-5, 190

• Dylan James, sophomore, 6-9, 207

• Jaden Newell, sophomore, 6-8, 219

Departing Bulldogs

• Jabri Abdur-Rahim to Providence

• Justin Hill to Wichita State

• Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe to Seattle

• Jalen Deloach to Loyola

Portal Bulldogs

• RJ Melendez - still in portal

• Frank Anselem-Ibe - still in portal

• Mari Jordan — still in portal

Out of eligibility

• Russel Tchewa — eligibility, pro ranks

• Noah Thomasson - eligibility, pro ranks

• RJ Sunahara - eligibility, pro ranks