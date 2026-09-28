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30 minutes ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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30 minutes ago
Kirby Smart opens up about Jared Curtis: ‘Everything everybody thought has …
ATHENS — There were no hard feelings for Georgia coach Kirby Smart when Jared Curtis came up during Monday’s news conference.
Connor Riley
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30 minutes ago
Chris Cole earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Georgia
Georgia’s defense made life miserable for the Oklahoma offense this past Saturday. A big part of it was linebacker Chris Cole, who earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week …
Hunter DeLauder
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1 hour ago
Georgia football-Alabama game time, TV Network announced for Week 6 game
ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and TV network for Georgia’s next road game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Connor Riley
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2 hours ago
Kirby Smart points to availability report for updates on Nate Frazier, …
ATHENS — Georgia was without two of its top playmakers against Oklahoma, as neither running back Nate Frazier or wide receiver Isiah Canion played in the 41-13 Georgia win.
Connor Riley
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5 hours ago
Dawgs in the NFL: Steelers’ Darnell Washington has career day in win over …
Georgia players were all over the field making plays during Week 3 of the NFL season. From Thursday night in Green Bay to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and more to come this Monday …
Hunter DeLauder
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