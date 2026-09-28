ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and TV network for Georgia’s next road game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Oct. 10 game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

As of this writing, it is set to be Georgia’s first ranked foe of the season, as the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the most recent AP Poll. Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 this past weekend. Quarterback Keelon Russell has been a star for the Crimson Tide thus far, as he’s accounted for 11 touchdowns on the ground and in the air.

These two teams met twice last season. Alabama won in Athens during the regular season 24-21, before Georgia got its revenge in the SEC championship game.

Georgia’s defense was strong as it held the Crimson Tide to -3 rushing yards while the offense took advantage of multiple short fields for a 28-7 win.

It marked the second time that Kirby Smart has beaten Alabama in his time as Georgia’s head coach. He is 2-7 against the Crimson Tide. He coached at Alabama from 2007 through 2015.

This will be the fourth straight season that Georgia and Alabama face each other. In Smart’s 11 seasons at Georgia, the two teams have met all but three years. Four of those matchups have come in the SEC championship game. The Oct. 10 game will be Smart’s third trip to Alabama as Georgia’s head coach.

Georgia has not won in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, which was Nick Saban’s first year at Alabama.

The Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt this week, with the game set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network. Alabama is on the road this week as it travels to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is ranked No. 16 thanks to the strong play of quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Georgia football-Alabama game time, TV Network for Week 6 game

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Date: Oct. 10

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama