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46 minutes ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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16 minutes ago
Even on an off night, Kanon Catchings shows his value to Georgia
ATHENS — There were very few bright spots offensively during Georgia’s 78-62 win over NC Central on Monday.
Hunter DeLauder
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46 minutes ago
Two Georgia defenders earn SEC weekly honors for their play against Florida
This past Saturday’s 27-8 rout against Florida was one of Georgia’s finest defensive performances this season.
Hunter DeLauder
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2 hours ago
Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson has stormy memories of losses to Ole …
ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson remembers Georgia’s past two losses to Ole Miss, and he has the emotional scars to prove it.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Georgia football rewatch: What highlights — and issues — stood out in win …
ATHENS — For all the winning Georgia has done under Kirby Smart, he still deeply appreciates beating the rival Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
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13 hours ago
On the beat podcast: One UGA player makes it clear the Dawgs have not …
At least one Dawg will have a chip on his shoulder against the Rebels on Saturday.
Hunter DeLauder
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