clock iconclock icon
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
ProfileProfile
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Even on an off night, Kanon Catchings shows his value to Georgia
ATHENS — There were very few bright spots offensively during Georgia’s 78-62 win over NC Central on Monday.
Hunter DeLauder
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Two Georgia defenders earn SEC weekly honors for their play against Florida
This past Saturday’s 27-8 rout against Florida was one of Georgia’s finest defensive performances this season.
Hunter DeLauder
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson has stormy memories of losses to Ole …
ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson remembers Georgia’s past two losses to Ole Miss, and he has the emotional scars to prove it.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football rewatch: What highlights — and issues — stood out in win …
ATHENS — For all the winning Georgia has done under Kirby Smart, he still deeply appreciates beating the rival Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
On the beat podcast: One UGA player makes it clear the Dawgs have not …
At least one Dawg will have a chip on his shoulder against the Rebels on Saturday.
Hunter DeLauder
Leave a Comment