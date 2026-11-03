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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Nate Frazier shares why he was in tears before Alabama game: ‘I just …
ATHENS — Nate Frazier was in tears.
Connor Riley
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Mike Bobo reveals how Georgia offense approaching Ole Miss matchup
ATHENS — Mike Bobo is all about the results, and the 27-8 win over Florida represented success in what Bobo says is a “bottom line business.”
Mike Griffith
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Even on an off night, Kanon Catchings shows his value to Georgia
ATHENS — There were very few bright spots offensively during Georgia’s 78-62 win over NC Central on Monday.
Hunter DeLauder
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Two Georgia defenders earn SEC weekly honors for their play against Florida
This past Saturday’s 27-8 rout against Florida was one of Georgia’s finest defensive performances this season.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson has stormy memories of losses to Ole …
ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson remembers Georgia’s past two losses to Ole Miss, and he has the emotional scars to prove it.
Mike Griffith
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