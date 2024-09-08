ATHENS — To little surprise, Georgia once again cruised to an easy victory on Saturday. With a 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech, Georgia was able to keep its No. 1 ranking in the Week 3 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 5 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense held Tennessee Tech to just 134 yards of total offense.

Behind Georgia though, there was plenty of movement in the polls. Two top-10 teams lost this week, with Notre Dame falling to Northern Illinois and Michigan losing at home to No. 3 Texas.

Ohio State still sits at No. 2 in this week’s poll, Alabama is No. 4 and Ole Miss is No. 5.

Through two weeks, Georgia is outscoring its foes 82 to 6.

Georgia will see a step up in competition this week, as the Bulldogs go on the road for the first time this season. Georgia travels to Kentucky to start its SEC campaign.

The Wildcats are coming off a 31-6 home loss to South Carolina. But Kentucky has always played Georgia tough in Lexington, Ky., and the Wildcats have two former Bulldogs on their team in quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

“I can’t think of a time I’ve ever been to that stadium and played in a game that was like, well, that was easy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s never easy up there. Never. It’s never easy on the road in the SEC at all, and I don’t know if people truly appreciate and respect a win on the road at Kentucky, how hard it is. They’re well-coached. They’re really physical. They do a great job. I mean, they have a really good football team, so we will have our work cut out for us.”

Expect Kentucky to have Georgia’s full attention when the two teams meet on Saturday. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3