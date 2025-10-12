ATHENS — It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday for the Georgia Bulldogs, but they found a way to pick up another win.

The 20-10 victory over the Tigers did move Georgia up in the Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25, as the Bulldogs now come in at No. 7 in this week’s poll. Georgia was No. 9 in last week’s poll.

Georgia is now 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in SEC games. Georgia has trailed by double digits in three of the four SEC games, with the lone loss coming against Alabama.

That was the case once again on Saturday, with Georgia falling behind 10-0 early against Auburn.

“I’m as proud of this team as I am probably any team ever from the performance,” Smart said. “We did not come out and start fast and play well. They outplayed us. They played with momentum, tempo, run game. Stopped us running the ball in the first half. Frustrating, but the kids never quit.”

Georgia responded by holding Auburn to just 40 yards of offense in the second half of the game.

Georgia will have another big opportunity this coming week to add to its resume, as the Bulldogs host No. 5 Ole Miss.

The Rebels squeezed out a 24-21 win over Washington State this past week. Lane Kiffin’s team was coming off a bye and admitted during the week that it had been preparing for Georgia.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss will be a top-10 matchup, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town to preview the matchup. Ole Miss did beat Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi, last season, as the Rebels won 28-10.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is the lone top-10 matchup this weekend. It is a big weekend in the SEC, with No. 6 Alabama hosting No. 11 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU traveling to No. 18 Vanderbilt.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8