ATHENS — Heading into the SEC championship game, Georgia will have the No. 1 ranking. For the third consecutive week, Georgia sits with the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tuesday’s rankings did feature some change though. The Michigan Wolverines are now up to No. 2 after they defeated Ohio State 30-24 this past weekend. Washington moved up to No. 3 and Florida State now sits as the No. 4 team.

Ohio State is the only team in the top 8 that will not be playing this weekend. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 6 after their loss this past weekend.

While Georgia has the No. 1 spot, the Bulldogs are by no means a lock to make the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama can all pick impressive wins this weekend in their respective conference championship games.

The Bulldogs will take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the SEC championship game. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

This is not the first time the two sides have met in the SEC championship game with a playoff spot on the line. The 2018 version of this game saw Georgia lose 35-28 to Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the 2021 version of the game, though both sides made the College Football Playoff that season.

The Bulldogs did beat Alabama the last time they met in the 2022 National Championship Game. But Georgia acknowledges that game has very little bearing on Saturday.

“I have an appreciation for this game and how hard it is to win. It was no different in my experience with Alabama,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We had a year that we won a national championship that we didn’t win an SEC Championship. That’s happened a couple times in our conference. It’s hard to find that in most conferences. I think it speaks to the depth of our conference. It speaks to how hard it is just to get to the game.”

The final College Football Playoff rankings come out on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Georgia has won the past two national championships and won the SEC championship last season.

Below you can find the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14.

College Football Playoff rankings Week 14