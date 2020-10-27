ESPN College GameDay to broadcast live from Augusta National during Masters weekend

College GameDay will be coming to the most iconic golf course in the country. The popular pregame college football show will broadcast live on Nov. 14, which is the same day the third round of the 2020 Masters is set for.

Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley, released a statement on the decision.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley said. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that @themasters will provide an expansive slate of content across multiple platforms, including @CollegeGameDay live from Augusta National on Saturday, November 14. Read more: https://t.co/zMNJNS84bC pic.twitter.com/S9Dsz25A7c — The Masters (@TheMasters) October 27, 2020

The College GameDay crew will be set-up on the 9th hole of the course and will lead into the third round of the tournament. CBS will air the third round of the tournament and also the game between LSU and Alabama, which is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Georgia is set to play Missouri that weekend, with the game being played at Missouri. A game time for the Georgia-Missouri game has not been announced yet. There will not be patrons at the tournament due to COVID-19, which is also why the event is being played in November as opposed to its traditional April date.

Two former Bulldogs have prominent roles on College GameDay, with Maria Taylor and David Pollack both providing content for the show.

The first round of The Masters is set for Nov. 12-15. Tiger Woods is the defending champion for the event. College GameDay was on hand for Georgia’s games against Auburn and Alabama.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation