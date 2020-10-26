Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,309 (Oct. 26, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN about the way offense has come to dominate college football and how that impacted the Crimson Tide’s recent win vs. UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban’s blunt assessment of UGA-Alabama is undeniably true

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s great defense was recently bested by Alabama’s elite offense, and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says that outcome is indicative of a larger trend across college football. I’ll discuss what Saban told ESPN on that topic, and address how Saban’s theory impacts the Bulldogs’ pursuit of better offensive play on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss what former UGA quarterback David Greene recently said about how the Bulldogs can do more to ge the ball to wide receiver George Pickens.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether offense has taken over college football

The outlook for the remainder of the season for UGA — including this Saturday at Kentucky

The value of the off week for the Bulldogs

And thoughts on the current state of UGA’s quarterback situation

35-minute mark: I react to the top SEC games from the weekend including Auburn-Ole Miss, Alabama-Tennessee, LSU-South Carolina and Missouri-Kentucky.

40-minute mark: I discuss how Florida’s attempted return from a coronavirus shutdown potentially impacts UGA.

End of show: I summarize a couple of developments outside the SEC and share the Gator Hater Updater.