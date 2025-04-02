Joenel Aguero is exactly the kind of player Georgia football will be counting on for growth this offseason.

Aguero is entering his third year in the program, a veteran in the ranks, most likely on the verge of blossoming into a front-line star — literally and figuratively.

Aguero revealed at his press availability on Tuesday that he played last season with a broken hand, which explains why the talented defense back who plays the “star” position missed two games.

A top-50 recruit coming out of St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass., Aguero’s physical attributes and hard-hitting abilities have been on display.

The next step is taking place right now, which is taking his game to an instinctual rather than reactive nature.

“Understanding the defense,” Aguero said, asked where he’s made the most progress this offseason. “Being able to play and not think as much, that’s where I’ve grown the most.”

Kirby Smart has pointed out more than once how the secondary will miss the knowledge and experience of departing starters Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson.

Aguero, with two seasons under his belt, figures to be one of the players who emerges as a leader and playmaker.

It’s the point where Aguero has also worked at safety in spring drills

“It’s pretty big,” Aguero said. “I feel like it helps my versatility and helps me understand the defense better.”

Aguero’s attitude also typifies the message Smart has been sending, about taking coaching and bringing an attitude of every day improvement to the table.

“We did good overall (in the Saturday scrimmage),” Aguero said, “but there’s still improvement to make, with everyone doing their jobs correctly.”

Aguero shared some insight into how other Georgia defensive backs have been growing their games, too.

Redshirt sophomore Kyron Jones and incoming transfer Zion Branch — a redshirt junior from USC — have both impressed their veteran teammate.

“(Jones) is a strong guy, fast, explosive,” Aguero said. “When he hits somebody, they are going to feel it, for sure.”

Branch, meanwhile, sounds to be turning out exactly how Smart envisioned when the Bulldogs landed him through the portal.

“He brings great energy all the way around,” Aguero said. “He’s a good cover guy, and a fast learner.”

It’s certainly worth noting on the heels of Smart’s messaging coming out of the Saturday scrimmage.

The head coach doubled down on the team’s youth and inexperience, going so far as to say “you almost have to start like no one knows anything … and start all over and go ground up.”

And that’s where emerging veterans like Aguero become pivotal, as their knowledge will provide critical to the sort of assignment-sound football that’s made Georgia an elite program.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to hit the practice field for the 11th of the NCAA-allotted 15 spring practices on Thursday, leading up to the annual G-Day scrimmage on April 12 at Sanford Stadium.