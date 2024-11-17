ATHENS — Georgia football came through with the season on the line Saturday night.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs scored a 31-17 win over No. 7 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, remaining in contention for the College Football Playoffs by extending their school-record home win streak to 29 games.

“The way we fight and stay composed, and stay resilient, no matter wha the situation we keep pushing,” Beck told the ABC cameras after the game. " It feels so good to play for this team, and it feels so good to lead the guys.”

Georgia (8-2, 6-2 SEC), with home games remaining against UMass and Georgia Tech, has a 91-percent chance to make the 12-team CFP field, per the ESPN playoff calculator.

UGA took charge of the pivotal win — their eighth-straight against Tennessee (8-2, 5-2) — with a season-long nine-play, 92-yard scoring drive that took 6:21 off the clock and gave the Bulldogs a two-touchdown lead with just 2:26 left in the game.

Georgia sealed the win when Jalon Walker stripped Nico Iamaleava of the ball and Chris Cole recovered at the Georgia 45, enabling UGA to kneel and run out the clock.

Freshman Nate Frazier led the Georgia ground attack with 19 carries for 68 yards and the fourth quarter 2-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs were playing without three injured tailbacks, and receiver Dillon Bell was lost for the game on account of an ankle injury in the second quarter after being targeted seven times through the first quarter-and-a-half.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo adjusted, as Beck repeatedly found his tight ends with accurate strikes.

Tight end Ben Yurosek had five catches for 51 yards to lead pass receivers, while Delp had four catches for 56 yards and consecutive touchdown catches after Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Tight ends were amazing,” Beck said. “Delp showed up huge, (Lawson) Luckie had a few plays, Yurosek had a huge play late … they stepped up tonight, so proud of them.”

Tennessee had won four in a row entering the action, and had not allowed a team to score more than 19 points all season.

Iamaleava finished 20-of-33 passing for 167 yards and was sacked five times.

Smael Mondon and Walker had eight tackles and one sack each, while Chaz Chambliss added four tackles and two sacks.