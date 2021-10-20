Where Georgia football, Cortez Hankton go next after Luther Burden commits to Missouri

Georgia did not end up landing 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden. He committed to Missouri on Tuesday night, with the Tigers’ proximity to his family being the deciding factor.

Without Burden, the Bulldogs still have three wide receiver commitments in the 2022 recruiting cycle. There’s 4-star prospect De’Nylon Morrissette, 3-star Dillon Bell and 3-star Cole Speer. As it stands, it is not as star-studded as the 2019 or 2020 recruiting cycles. The Bulldogs brought in the likes of George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Jermaine Burton.

There might be some concern about the lack of recruiting success at the wide receiver position in this cycle, especially given Georgia brought in just two 3-star prospects at the position in the 2021 cycle.

But the job wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has done in recent seasons should alleviate any of the hand-wringing after missing out on Burden.

“He does a tremendous job,” Smart said of Hankton. “Number one, I think evaluation is the key. Because some of those guys haven’t been the most high-profile, top-ranked receiver, but they’ve gotten better since arriving.”

You can really look at what Hankton has done with Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell this season. The former was not even a top-1000 recruit in the 2020 cycle. Mitchell meanwhile didn’t play high school football last fall and was the No. 385 player in the 2021 cycle.

Both players have become very productive early in their Georgia careers. Far earlier than their recruiting rankings would’ve indicated. McConkey leads all Georgia wide receivers in catches (17) and yards (295). He turned in a breakout performance against Auburn two weeks ago.