Scott Cochran rejoins Georgia football program
Scott Cochran had stepped away from the Georgia team back in August to focus on his mental health.
As Georgia goes through its off-week, Cochran has now re-joined the Georgia team though it is not at this time known in what official capacity. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak on the matter at 12 p.m. and is likely to provide further details. Palmer Thombs of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
Cochran had been the special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs after coming over from Alabama prior to the 2020 season. When Cochran stepped away, Will Muschamp was promoted from his off-field analyst role into the special teams coordinator position.
Smart has downplayed the role both Cochran and Muschamp have played in organizing the special teams units, often stating it is a group effort. One of the key differences between the analyst and on-field role is that the latter is able to go on the road and recruit.
Georgia had always been confident it would have Cochran rejoin the team, as Smart told reporters he was temporarily around the program in late September.
“He’s actually in town right now as we speak, he’s home for a little bit and visiting with his family, and he’s with us temporarily and just seeing some friends and seeing some folks,” Smart said on Sept. 29. “He’ll hopefully join us in the next couple of weeks.”
Georgia is off this week before taking on Florida on Oct. 30. The Bulldogs are currently the No. 1 team in the country and off to a 7-0 start this season.
