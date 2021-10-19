Scott Cochran rejoins Georgia football program

Scott Cochran had stepped away from the Georgia team back in August to focus on his mental health.

As Georgia goes through its off-week, Cochran has now re-joined the Georgia team though it is not at this time known in what official capacity. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak on the matter at 12 p.m. and is likely to provide further details. Palmer Thombs of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

Cochran had been the special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs after coming over from Alabama prior to the 2020 season. When Cochran stepped away, Will Muschamp was promoted from his off-field analyst role into the special teams coordinator position.