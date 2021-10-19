Former Bulldogs Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford lead Rams to impressive win
There were a total of seven former Bulldogs playing in the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants this past weekend. Those for Los Angeles clearly got the better of the Giants, with the Rams winning 38-11.
Matthew Stafford threw for 4 touchdowns and 251 yards in the win, moving the Rams to 5-1. Leonard Floyd racked up 1.5 sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one as well. Sony Michel added 42 rushing yards in the win.
Former Bulldog Trey Hill also made his first career start, as he slid in at right guard in Cincinnati’s 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions. Hill was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, the weekly honor that goes to the former Bulldog who has the best week in the NFL, we’ll give it to Floyd. He was a force for the Rams on Sunday.
Top Dawgs in the NFL
Week 6: Leonard Floyd, LB, Los Angeles Rams
Week 5: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Week 4: Eric Stokes, CB, Green Bay Packers
Week 3: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
Week 1: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
