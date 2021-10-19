Former Bulldogs Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford lead Rams to impressive win

There were a total of seven former Bulldogs playing in the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants this past weekend. Those for Los Angeles clearly got the better of the Giants, with the Rams winning 38-11.

Matthew Stafford threw for 4 touchdowns and 251 yards in the win, moving the Rams to 5-1. Leonard Floyd racked up 1.5 sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one as well. Sony Michel added 42 rushing yards in the win.