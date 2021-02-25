DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions about what Georgia fans should fret about heading into spring practice.

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quick Kirby Smart hanging up on a famous Bulldog on a FaceTime call.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is the biggest off-season concern for Georgia football heading into spring practice?

Brandon Adams: Establishing the need for offensive firepower

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “ There’s reason to believe Georgia’s offense will continue to improve in 2021, but it needs to take a major stride to match the country’s best teams .”

Mike Griffith: Reloading the secondary

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Because it takes great talent on the back end to prevent the sort of explosive plays that doomed UGA last year against Alabama, even with veterans on the field. It also takes depth at the position to win a national title, and that’s what the Bulldogs are aiming for. “

Connor Riley: How does the offensive line sort itself out

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “We feel pretty confident about the level of play we’ll see at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The same can’t be said for the offensive line, especially at the left tackle spot. If Georgia is going to win a national title, it needs an elite offense. Having an elite offensive line should help Georgia to get to where it needs to be .”

Jeff Sentell: Getting better at the WR position

The Intel here: “The secondary will be fine. The new faces are unproven on Saturdays but those Bulldogs are either very talented or have already shown great potential in practice . Or both. My big concern is the receivers. They are guys that need to get better and make the next leap at their craft in Jermaine Burton, George Pickens and Arian Smith. Then there are guys who literally need to get better and back to full speed in Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for this offense to turn heads in 2021.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Check out the latest edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:

“Cover 4” in 2021 so far: