(1) Georgia
Sun, 11/13 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
How Kirby Smart prepped Georgia for cow bells: 3 keys for UGA to avoid upset at Mississippi State

Mississippi State fans love their cow bells at football games!
File
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart prepped for plenty of football trips to Mississippi State, first as a player at Georgia and then as an assistant coach to Nick Saban at Alabama.

The Maroon Bulldogs are on their fifth head coach since Smart was a safety on the Georgia team that won 38-19 at Davis Wade Stadium in 1996, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed: cowbells.

RELATED: Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s approach to beating Georgia

Smart’s No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are sure to hear plenty of clanking throughout the action as Mississippi State fans look to provide their squad a home-field advantage in the 7 p.m. kick (TV: ESPN).

RELATED: Around the SEC TV times, networks and picks from Mike Griffith

The Georgia head coach explained how he made sure the cowbell noises will be familiar to his players, to the extent it should not prove a difference-making distraction.

“We played the bell noise at the beginning of our team meetings multiple days to kind of annoy them,” Smart said. “We had the bell noise pumped into the team meeting so they’ll get used to hearing it, but we did not pump it into practice.

WATCH: Experts debate, has Georgia replaced Alabama as SEC Standard?

Also worth noting, State leads the nation with a 29-yard kick return average while UGA ranks 57th in kick return defense.

3. Fast start

It’s really the only shot for Mississippi State to get out to a good start on Georgia and influence the play-calling and pressure on Stetson Bennett.

Mike leach is 13-4 at MSU when scoring first, while Kirby Smart goes from 57-8 when UGA scores first to 17-8 when the opponent scores first — and 11-10 when trailing at halftime.

