ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck stands to gain millions with his return to Athens if he and the Bulldogs have the sort of season many expect.

Part of the reason Georgia is a preseason No. 1 is the team shows no signs of letting down when it comes to producing NFL draft talent, according to recent projections.

Between three different media analysts, six different Bulldogs have been projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Beck, a co-favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, is getting the most hype and that could add up to big dollars if that comes to fruition.

The USA Today recently projected Beck to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, going to the New York Giants:

Per USA Today author Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz,

“Beck’s arm strength can help bring back a big-play element that has long been absent for New York with Daniel Jones at the helm. But the Georgia standout is also a precise and on-schedule operator, which should allow him to form a potent connection with 2024 first-round receiver Malik Nabers, an electric threat after the catch.”

Beck had considered coming out for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he could have been a Top 10 pick based on the priority teams’ placed on the quarterback position.

Six quarterbacks were selected among the top 12 picks of the draft, including the top three picks: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

There was speculation leading up to the end of last season that Beck could have been the fourth or fifth quarterback selected had he declared for the NFL draft.

The Atlanta Falcons made Michael Penix Jr. the fourth quarterback selected with the No. 8 overall pick, while Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings and Denver chose Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.

Front Office Sports reported the Penix Jr. deal projected at $22.8 million over four years, and Nix’s pending contract to be worth $18.6 million over four years.

Meanwhile, sources and reports indicated Beck negotiated a return to Georgia worth approximately $4 million.

Beck later suggested his decision was not based on finances, but the reality is that every potential first-round pick has to weigh financial considerations into his decision.

In Beck’s case, if his return leads to him becoming the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it will lead to a much more lucrative contract.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this recent 2024 NFL Draft, has a projected contract worth $39.4 million over four years while No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels is expected to make $37.7 million over four years.

Beck didn’t say much about economics when asked about his decision to return, but history will reflect he waited more than two weeks after the loss to Alabama in the SEC title game to formally announce he would be back at Georgia.

Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Mike Bobo later told a group of boosters that Beck was Georgia’s biggest recruit, and it’s easy to understand why seeing how things played out.

Both Georgia and Beck stand to gain a great deal by his return to the Bulldogs if the 2024 season goes as expected.